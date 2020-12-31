Police: Christmas Day double murder a result of domestic violence

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities say domestic abuse spikes during the holidays and that the isolation brought on by the coronavirus pandemic has only made things worse.

An investigation into a recent double homicide on Christmas Day is centered around domestic violence.

Police and prosecutors say Timothy Brown was in an abusive relationship with 28-year-old Charese Garvin.

Garvin and her daughter, 2-year-old Alayah Butler, were found dead in their Spanish Lake home last Friday. Garvin, a mother of three, was also pregnant at the time of her death.

Police later identified Brown as their primary suspect and St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell charged Brown with the murders.

On Tuesday, Brown barricaded himself inside a Velda City home, initiating an hours-long standoff with St. Louis County Police.

Police eventually entered the home and found Brown dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Meanwhile, the county prosecutor’s office is on a mission to help end domestic violence in St. Louis County. In fact, the office has organized a domestic violence advisory group to assist victims and they want people to know there are places people can turn for help.

Investigators say Brown had a known history of domestic abuse and had recently been released from prison.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office is calling for a stop to partner abuse, which has worsened during the pandemic.

According to Bell’s office, there has been a 14 percent increase in referrals for domestic violence during COVID than the same time last year (03/01/19-12/28/19 versus 03/01/20-12/28/20). In addition, the prosecuting attorney has issued 11 percent more cases during the same time frame – 411 to 370.

Looking at the holiday week (12/21-12/28), Bell’s office had 19 domestic violence referrals in 2020 versus 11 referrals in 2019.

Bell’s office cites a 2010 report from the National Resource Center on Domestic Violence, which was unable to find any reliable national study linking the holidays with an increase in domestic violence.

In 2019, Bell made an existing domestic violence unit full-time and mandated that unit would handle only DV cases exclusively. The unit handles the following crimes when the victim and defendant have a relationship as a spouse, former spouse, or individuals dating or have a former dating relationship:

Burglary in the first-degree

Domestic assaults

Kidnapping

Felonious restraint and false imprisonment

Violations of orders of protection

UUW-exhibiting

Harassment

Stalking

The county prosecutor’s office also organized a domestic violence advisory group that includes stakeholders and advocates from Bell’s office and the community, including the domestic violence court judge. This advisory group works to identify and solve problems in the criminal justice system relevant to domestic violence.

In addition, the Saint Louis Crisis Nursery says it’s imperative that victims reach families at critical times of need when experiencing overwhelming stress and may have nowhere else to go. They offer services free of charge and offer a 24-hour helpline for people. That number is 314-768-3201.