Police, civil rights groups settle Missouri protester case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Civil rights groups say police in Kansas City, Missouri, have agreed as part of a lawsuit settlement to stop banning protesters from returning to areas in the city where protests were held.

The ACLU of Missouri and the MacArthur Justice Center sued Kansas City, Missouri, police commissioners last year challenging what they called an unconstitutional verbal banishment order.

The Kansas City police department did not immediately comment.

The lawsuit stems from protests against police brutality and racial injustice last year at the Country Club Plaza, a popular dining and shopping district. About 100 people were arrested.