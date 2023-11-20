ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Marcella Wilson, 72, was critically injured Saturday night. Investigators with the St. Louis County Police Department said an intoxicated driver pinned Wilson up against a car she was standing behind on Baron Drive in St. Louis County.

Family members said Wilson was opening the trunk of a car to grab items for a baby shower.

Otis Goff, 33, faces multiple charges, including driving while intoxicated and endangering the welfare of a child. Police said Goff was speeding, left the scene of the crash, and left a child of his behind at the scene. A second child suffered injuries from an airbag deploying, according to police.

“I just pray that he reaches out and gets the help that he needs,” Tyrone Wilson, Marcella Wilson’s son, said.

Tyrone said his mother’s injuries have resulted in her losing her left leg and undergoing a massive reconstruction on her right leg. The family is leaning on each other and hoping for community support.

“My mom’s a soldier; she’s a fighter,” he said. “We still got her, so we’re blessed.”

Tyrone encourages all drivers to show more responsibility when behind the wheel.

“Think before you drive,” he said.