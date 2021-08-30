Person in custody following threat against Mercy Hospital in Troy, Mo.

TROY, Mo. – Authorities in Troy, Missouri evacuated Mercy Hospital in Lincoln County after receiving a report of a bomb threat. One person was taken into custody.

According to Officer Jon Alfaro, a Troy Police spokesman, the report was made around 5 p.m.

The hospital was evacuated out of an overabundance of caution. Approximately 75 people were at the hospital, more staff than patients.

Troy Police and the St. Charles County Arson partnered in the investigation.

Part of the hospital was reopened around 7:10 p.m. after a person was taken into custody.