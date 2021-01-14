Police continue the search for missing Bridgeton mother and 3-year-old daughter

BRIDGETON, Mo. – Police are continuing their search for a missing Bridgeton mom and her 3-year-old daughter who hasn’t been seen since Monday.

The Bridgeton Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for 37- year-old Kanisha Richardson and her daughter Ava.

The mother and daughter were reportedly last seen in the South County area on Monday, Jan. 11.

“We are worried about her and her child. Anyone with information that will help us locate her. We just want to make sure she is in good health. Alot of folks are concerned about her,” said Chief Donald Hood .

Police say Kanisha has made suicidal statements and may be armed with a firearm.

The mother and daughter are said to be traveling in a maroon 2014 GMC Terrain with Missouri plates JC2X3B.

Ava Richardson is 2’ tall, weighs 40 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Her mother, Kanisha Richardson, is 5’7” tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has black hair, brown eyes, with a tattoo saying “AVA” above her left eye, as well as long dreadlocks.

Anyone who has seen Kanishia or Ava Richardson or has information on their whereabouts is asked to dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Bridgeton Police Department at 314-739-7557.