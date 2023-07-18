ST. LOUIS – The search continues for three suspects accused of shooting and killing a gas station clerk.

The deadly shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday at the BP gas station on Hampton and Berthold avenues, just off Highway 40.

Authorities identified the victim as 22-year-old Izez Ahmed. Police said the clerk confronted the suspects when they tried to break into his vehicle. They then opened fire at Ahmed.

Jataveion Scott, 19, is a person of interest in the clerk’s death. He escaped from police custody while handcuffed and is currently on the run. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark jeans with a tear on the right, and no shoes.

Those who frequent the BP gas station are stunned by the news.

“It could have been anybody; I come here every day, I know the guy that works overnight,” said Vance Lake. It anybody in tragic situation.”

The owner of the BP gas station was too distraught to go on camera but they said Ahmed worked at the gas station for about five years and loved his job. Those who knew Ahmed said he will be missed.

“He was a very nice man. He was always kind to anyone who had anything going on,” said Christine Dixon.

Police are encouraged anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).