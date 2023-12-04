FLORISSANT, Mo. — A St. Louis County woman is accused of holding a Department of Family Services employee at knifepoint during a visit to her home last week. Bianca Price, 42, is facing kidnapping, assault, and weapons charges. She is being held on a $75,000, cash-only bond with instructions to have no contact with the victim or the child.

Two DFS employees were at Price’s home in the 6700 block of Champana Lane for an investigation on the morning of November 30th. Price allowed the investigators to come inside. They decided to leave after she was hostile to them.

Price is accused of grabbing a female DFS employee by the hair, pulling her back inside the home, and then locking the door. She then grabbed a knife and stood over the employee to prevent her from leaving.

Court documents state that the trapped employee was able to escape after Price’s mother got involved. She eventually opened the door for police officers and walked out with a knife in her hand.

A bond reduction hearing is scheduled for Tuesday. Price has a preliminary hearing on the case with a judge in January 2024.