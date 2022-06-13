ST. LOUIS — A motorcyclist accused of going on a shooting spree Sunday in west St. Louis County also vandalized a popular concert venue where he worked, according to investigators.

Police said the 52-year-old suspect was a disgruntled employee at the Pageant on Delmar Boulevard in St. Louis. He allegedly spray-painted graffiti on the sidewalk, flower planters, and the Pageant’s windows. Police said he then fled the scene in a truck and ran over numerous barricades in the process.

The violence continued in west St. Louis County at about 6:15 p.m. Sunday, where he allegedly went on a shooting spree. Police said the man shot out a window at Silky’s Frozen Custard on Manchester Road, scaring employees and customers.

“Silky’s has a ton of people sitting out there, so how he did not hit anyone, I have no clue,” said resident Chris Suljak.

The shooter sped west on Manchester and opened fire at another vehicle. No one in the vehicle was injured. The man is said to have shot at another vehicle near Ellisville Towne Centre Drive before shooting at yet another vehicle in Wildwood.

Shortly after 6:40 p.m., St. Louis County police contacted the Missouri State Highway Patrol to report the various shootings. Police described the suspect as a man with long hair and no helmet riding a black Harley Davidson with high handlebars.

Around 6:47 p.m., a state trooper saw the suspect traveling on West Osage in Franklin County and noticed he was armed with a handgun. The trooper followed the motorcyclist, who pulled onto eastbound Interstate 44.

The motorcyclist left the roadway near Allenton Road and fled into a wooded area. Police arrested the suspect a short time later. His identity has not been released, pending formal charges.



The Manchester Police Department said officers previously “engaged” with the suspect back in May.

“He was actually having some issues with somebody,” said Manchester Police Chief Scott Will. “After that, his mother who was also concerned about him asked that we assist her with securing some weapons, which we did. The few that were in there, were taken out of the house and secured. That was the extent of our involvement with this guy. Until Saturday, he did commit a minor traffic infraction and fled from an officer.”

No further details have been released.