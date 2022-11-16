Blue flasher light of siren of police car at night city street. Themes crime, emergency and help.

FULTON, Mo — When a jewelry store was broken into in Fulton, K9 officer Bo helped find the suspects.

Fulton Officers discovered a man digging in a trash dumpster in the 300 block of St. Louis Ave. around 1:30 a.m. on November 15. Police approached him, and after a brief conversation, they confirmed that the subject was the suspect in a laundromat and jewelry store burglary that happened earlier that week.

Police say Seth Adams, 34, was also carrying drug paraphernalia and a handgun. He resisted arrest and fled the scene on foot. Additional Fulton Officers, Callaway Sheriff’s Office Deputies, and Fulton K-9 Officer Bo responded.

Officers and deputies assisted while K-9 Bo tracked Adams to his home in the 700 block of Vine Street.

Adams was caught by police when he tried to escape through the back door of the house. Adams was taken into custody at this time.

A search of Adams’ home revealed multiple pieces of evidence. They include some of the rings stolen from the jewelry store.

Adams was arrested for, three counts of burglary in the second degree, felony property damage, misdemeanor stealing, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, felony resisting arrest, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Adams was turned over to the Callaway County Jail and later charged with a $50,000 bond set by the courts.

On November 12 at about 9:18 p.m., a jewelry store burglary in the 500 block of Court Street in Fulton was reported.

When Fulton police officers arrived, they found the front display windows broken out and jewelry stolen.

On November 13 at about 11:18 p.m., Fulton Police responded to a second burglary at a laundry mat in the 300 block of St. Louis Avenue, where a window was broken out and a donation box was stolen.

Police suspected that this was the same suspect in both robberies.