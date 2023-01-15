ST. LOUIS – An accused double murder suspect wanted in Franklin County was taken into custody Sunday after crashing their car along Interstate 55 in south St. Louis.

The crash happened around 4:35 p.m. at I-55 and Bates Avenue, located in the Carondelet neighborhood.

Police claim to have spotted Timothy Kalter driving on the interstate and initiated a pursuit. Katler got off the interstate, crashed his vehicle, and fled on foot.

Kalter was apprehended within an hour of the crash and taken to a local hospital.

Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said Kalter has an active warrant for his arrest, and authorities also want to speak with Kalter about a recent double homicide.

This is a developing news story. FOX 2 will have information as it becomes available.