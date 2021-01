ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a double shooting in Hyde Park.

According to a police spokesperson, the shooting happened around 6:15 p.m. in the 3900 block of N. Florissant Avenue.

Two men were found shot at that location.

One victim was shot in the neck; the other victim was shot in the chest.

