ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is speaking out after officers recovered several guns and ammunition magazines from a party, possibly at a short-term rental property.

Authorities are working to stop the unauthorized parties and get guns off the streets.

Guns recovered from a downtown St. Louis apartment party over the weekend have police questioning short-term rentals. Authorities said at least one person was arrested for possession of a stolen firearm.

Investigators believed the unit was possibly rented as a short-term rental service. Five firearms were seized from the investigation, one being an AK pistol-style firearm reported stolen from Des Peres, Missouri.

Authorities are working with the community to combat crime.

City leaders are discussing two new bills. One would change the application and appeals process, and another would change how short-term rental properties are being used.

The latest incident follows a teen mass shooting inside a building in downtown St. Louis where a party was being held. The space usually serves as an office space.

One 17-year-old was killed, and 11 others hurt.

Police have now identified five boys holding guns, possibly connected to the shooting. However, no charges were filed.

What investigators need now is for witnesses and partygoers to come forward and provide information related to which individuals were shooters as opposed to individuals who may have possessed weapons but not fired those weapons,” said Sgt. Charles Wall with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. “We have very little cooperation at this point.”