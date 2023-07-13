ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for an elderly Jennings man who went missing Thursday.

According to a police spokesperson, Tennyson Hewitt left his apartment in the 2500 block of Tyrell around 10 a.m. and has not been seen since. He is believed to be on foot.

Police say Hewitt suffers from dementia and other physical and mental disabilities, and has a history of wandering.

Hewitt is described as a Black man, 70 years of age, standing 5’7″, and weighing approximately 160 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, a goatee, and a mustache.

Anyone who has either seen Hewitt or has knowledge of his whereabouts is encouraged to contact their nearest law enforcement agency or call the St Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8220.