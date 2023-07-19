ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – There’s new information on Tuesday’s fatal crash in Lemay that saw a car go airborne and crash into a home.

The crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Kingston Road near Telegraph. Residents said the car was speeding down Kingston when the vehicle veered off the road, struck an embankment, and went airborne.

Footage from a doorbell camera shows the car clip the front steps of one home before smashing into the living room of a second residence. A family was inside that home watching television, but no one in the home was injured.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. According to Officer Adrian Washington, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, investigators have identified the driver as a 73-year-old woman. Her name has not been released, pending notification of family members.

However, Washington said the crash “was not an apparent speeding situation,” but did not elaborate further.

The investigation is still ongoing, Washington said.