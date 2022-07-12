ST. LOUIS — Multiple law enforcement agencies executed search warrants at a motel in north St. Louis Tuesday afternoon.

The raid happened at the North Western Inn off Natural Bridge Road. Both St. Louis City and County police were at the scene, with the FBI assisting them with search warrants.

Police swarmed the parking lot at the motel as onlookers gathered at the intersection of Natural Bridge and Goodfellow to see what happened down the road, which was closed off to traffic.

Officers searched a car for evidence, looking under the hood and in the seats. They also brought out a container full of what looked to be large evidence bags.

Two tow trucks were also on at the scene.

FOX 2 reached out to officials numerous times, asking what this raid was connected to and what was removed from the building. No further information has been released.

This is a developing story that will be updated when more details become available.