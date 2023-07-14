CLAYTON, Mo. — St. Louis County Police say that they have arrested and charged the final suspect in a plot to kill a 19-year-old one week ago. Demetrius Strother, 19, faces murder and robbery charges. He is the fifth person facing charges in Jaylin Johnson’s death. Strother’s bond is set at $2 million, cash-only.

Jaylin Johnson

Jaylin Johnson was shot and killed just after 1 a.m. on Friday, July 7, on St. Charles Rock Road at Engelholm Avenue. When police arrived, they found Johnson deceased at the scene, as well as numerous shell casings.

Johnson had been just got off a MetroLink train before he was killed. Police say surveillance video shows Strother with a group of people pointing at Johnson. Investigators allege that they were planning on killing him. Strother is seen on the video signaling to another suspect using a “headlock motion” gesturing that it was time to get off the train.

Johnson was then shot and killed near the MetroLink station. His gun and cellphone were among the items stolen.

Strother was seen on a MetroLink train later that evening holding Johnson’s weapon. He got off of the train in the city of St. Louis.