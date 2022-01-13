Police find human remains in Hillsdale

HILLSDALE, Mo. — Detectives are investigating after human remains were found Thursday afternoon in Hillsdale.

An officer discovered the remains around 1:57 p.m. in the 1800 block of Cherry Avenue, according to authorities. The Hillsdale Police Department requested the St. Louis County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit to take over the investigation.

Police have not released any further details.

Anyone with information should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).