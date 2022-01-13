Police find human remains in Hillsdale

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HILLSDALE, Mo. — Detectives are investigating after human remains were found Thursday afternoon in Hillsdale.

An officer discovered the remains around 1:57 p.m. in the 1800 block of Cherry Avenue, according to authorities. The Hillsdale Police Department requested the St. Louis County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit to take over the investigation.

Police have not released any further details.

Anyone with information should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News