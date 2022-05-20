ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Two Metropolitan Sewer District workers called police to report a shooting Thursday night. They were working to clear drains near Ikea in Midtown St. Louis after severe weather swept through the area. They told police that they heard shots fired by two people on a crane above the construction zone.

Police found two men in the Foundry Way construction area. One of them ran and took off in a black Chrysler 300. He is described as a white male, wearing a neon green shirt and blue jeans.

A 34-year-old man was taken into custody. He told police that they climbed the crane, “to experience what it would be like.” He also heard the gunshots but did not know where they came from.

The incident is being handled as a trespassing case because police could not determine where the gunshots came from. They could not conclude that the witnesses were being fired at.