ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police found the bodies of two women and one man in a St. Louis County home this morning. They believe that the man killed the women before turning the gun on himself.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Glandore Drive at around 11 a.m. Thursday to check on the man. They found all three victims suffering from gunshot wounds, and they were declared dead at the scene. A preliminary investigation suggests that the deaths are part of a murder-suicide.

St. Louis County Police would like anyone with information in this incident to help them with their investigation. Call investigators at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.