CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. – Missouri Highway Patrol have reported a crash involving 3 suspects wanted for an armed robbery in Cape Girardeau.

The suspects crashed on I-55 northbound at 141, just before the overpass and escaped on foot. No troopers were involved.

No further information has been given at this time.

