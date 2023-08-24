ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Officers with the North County Police Cooperative shifted their community policing efforts to making sure citizens are staying cool this week. It’s something the department has done during extreme heat. FOX 2’s Jeff Bernthal caught up with officers as they checked on residents Thursday. The good news is all the residents they checked on were staying cool. Police are able to connect anyone in need with resources to help.

