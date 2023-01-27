A group of three women shot at a man and his mother overnight in south St. Louis over “personal matters,” police say.

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Stansbury Street.

Three women are accused of physically assaulting the man and his mother before shooting at them. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the torso and treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a hospital.

The accused women are 32, 30 and 19 years old. The victims are a 20-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman. No names have been released in the investigation, and no arrests have yet been made.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation and has not yet disclosed any other information. FOX 2 will update as more details become available.