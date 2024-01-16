ST. LOUIS – Detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department believe they’ve tied a man to two separate crimes because of the firearm used in both incidents.

According to probable cause statements filed by police, JC Bryant, 35, was arrested on Dec. 13, 2023, for a report of domestic assault. That incident occurred at a home in the 4400 block of South Broadway.

Police claim Bryant stole a relative’s firearm, waved it in the air, and threatened the victim. Bryant left the home with the gun but was arrested outside the residence.

Bryant, who was recently released from the Missouri Department of Corrections, is not permitted to own or possess a firearm.

Investigators tested the gun in Bryant’s possession and determined a shell casing from a prior crime matches the same firearm.

That crime occurred on Nov. 17, 2023, at a Domino’s Pizza in the 5200 block of South Grand Boulevard.

Police claim Bryant walked into the pizza store, pointed a gun at an employee, and demanded they empty the cash register. The employee ran away and Bryant allegedly fired a shot at the floor.

Bryant remains jailed without bond.