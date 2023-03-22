TROY, Mo. – Police in Troy, Missouri, have taken a person of interest into custody Wednesday in connection with a double homicide.

The bodies of a man and woman in their 70s were located Tuesday evening, inside a mobile home near the intersection of Eames and East Cherry streets.

According to a spokesperson for the Troy Police Department, family members contacted police to request a wellness check. Officers arrived at the home around 7:30 p.m. and discovered the couple dead.

Law enforcement has not identified the man and woman, nor have they disclosed how they died. Investigators suspect they may have been dead inside the residence since earlier in the week.

Investigators have told FOX 2 the individual in custody is the grandson of the man found dead in the mobile home.

FOX 2 is no longer identifying the person of interest, since he has yet to be charged with a crime.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Troy Police Department at 636-462-7632 or the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department at 636-528-6100.