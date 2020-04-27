Police: Hazelwood woman killed in Jeff-Vander-Lou shooting

ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public’s help in solving the city’s latest murder.

According to a police spokesperson, the murder occurred April 24 around 1:20 a.m. in 2400 block of Coleman Street; that’s in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.

Police were notified of a shooting and found the victim, Katina Simmons, on a porch suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Simmons was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. She was 28.

At present, the city has recorded 47 homicides. At this same time last year, the city had 40 homicides.

Anyone with information on the murder is asked to contact the city’s homicide division directly at 314-444-5371. If you’d like to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, you can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.