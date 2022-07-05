ST. LOUIS – An early morning crash in downtown St. Louis sends three people to the hospital.

It happened around 2 a.m. on Tucker Boulevard and Locust. Two St. Louis Metropolitan Police Officers were traveling with lights and sirens in a marked police SUV. They were on their way to aid another officer when they collided with a car.

The men in both cars were taken to an area hospital leaving the two officers injured with minor injuries. They were taken to a nearby hospital for evaluations. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital by a fire department ambulance.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.