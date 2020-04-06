Police ID 17-year-old killed in Bevo shooting

ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department identified a 17-year-old who was shot and killed in a south city neighborhood last week.

According to a police spokesperson, the shooting happened just after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1 in the 4500 block of Ridgewood Avenue, located in the Bevo neighborhood.

Police received a call for a shooting and found the victim on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. EMS arrived a short time later and declared the victim dead at the scene.

The victim was later identified as Larry Jordan Jr., who lived in Dutchtown.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the homicide division at 314-444-5371. You can also leave an anonymous tip and be eligible for a reward by calling CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.