Police ID 73-year-old struck by car and killed at Olivette Starbucks

OLIVETTE, Mo. – Bouquets of flowers are outside an Olivette Starbucks location after a car smashed into the business over the weekend and fatally struck a 73-year-old woman.

The family identified the victim as Glenda Simmons of University City. They said Simmons was a joy to be around and always had a smile on her face.

Simmons was at the Starbucks Saturday morning when a car crashed through the front window, shattering glass and breaking tables. Simmons was killed and several other persons inside were injured.

Investigators said it’s unclear how the driver, a 78-year-old man, lost control of the car. There’s been no word on potential charges.

Simmons was the mother of two adult sons. Her sons said she would come to the Starbucks now and then and said their mother never knew a stranger.

They described her as church-going woman who would always stop to help a homeless person.

Simmons’ extended family arrived from Phoenix and Seattle to help make funeral arrangements.