PEVELY, Mo. – The remains of a woman found in the woods were identified on Friday.

Chief Mark Glenn of the Pevely Police Department said the victim is identified as 64-year-old Joan Giudicy. Glenn said the death is being considered suspicious.

A mushroom hunter had discovered the body in a remote wooded area on Sunday night.

This is the second time a Missouri mushroom hunter has found remains over the past week. The first one happened in northern Missouri.

The investigation is still ongoing.

If anyone has any information about the investigation, contact the Pevely Police Department at 636-475-5301.