ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department have identified a man found shot to death in a park across the street from City Hall.

According to a police spokesman, the shooting occurred on June 1, just before 9 p.m., inside Poelker Park.

Officers located the victim down on the ground near the Firefighters Memorial in the park. He’s been shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives later identified the victim as Derick Conley. He was 32.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous and are interested in a cash reward can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).