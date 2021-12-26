Police ID man killed Friday in shooting in Wellston

WELLSTON, Mo. (AP) — Police have identified the 58-year-old man who was killed in a shooting in a St. Louis suburb on Friday.

Officials with the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis said Sunday that Derrick Brookfield was killed in the shooting early Friday morning in Wellston.

A second man who was found in critical condition after the shooting remained hospitalized Sunday, but police did not release his name.

The shooting was reported around 1:30 a.m. Friday near the corner of Martin Luther King Drive and Ogden Avenue in Wellston.