Police ID man killed in shooting on Kansas City street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police have identified a man killed in an overnight shooting this week on a Kansas City street. Police say in a news release that 63-year-old Ernest Gibson died in the shooting that was reported around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday in a residential area several blocks west of the Kansas City Zoo. Officers called to the scene found Gibson suffering from gunshot wounds in the front yard of a home. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died of his injuries. Police say detectives are close to identifying a suspect and hope to soon present a case to prosecutors that would allow charges to be filed.