FILE – Flash flooding in the St. Louis region on July 26.

ST. LOUIS – Police have identified a man who drowned in his car during last week’s historic rainfall and flash flooding across St. Louis.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Rosedale and Enright avenues in the West End neighborhood just before 10 a.m. on July 26.

Officers arrived to see a good Samaritan had pulled a man from a car that had been submerged in approximately 8.5 feet of water. EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The victim was identified as 60-year-old Kumsa Heyi. He lived nearby in the same neighborhood

Record rainfall caused widespread flash flooding across the St. Louis area early in the day, closing multiple roadways and prompting rescues from vehicles and homes.