Police ID motorcyclist, pedestrian killed in St. Louis crash

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police have identified two people killed when a motorcycle crashed into a pedestrian on a St. Louis street. The crash happened Monday night near the city’s Forest Park, when a motorcycle hit a parked car and a man standing by the car. Police say the motorcyclist, later identified as 50-year-old Eric Fulton of St. Louis, was thrown from the bike upon impact and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the pedestrian he hit — 41-year-old Thurman Davis of St. Louis — was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

