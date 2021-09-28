Police ID woman killed in weekend shooting on Interstate 70

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police have identified a woman killed over the weekend in a shooting on Interstate 70 in north St. Louis that also wounded a man. Police say the shooting happened late Saturday night, when officers were called to an area near the I-70 Madison Street exit. Arriving officers found 27-year-old Kala Taylor in a vehicle with several gunshot wounds. She was taken to a hospital, where she died Sunday. Police say another victim of the shooting — a 29-year-old man — was taken by a private vehicle to a hospital and was last listed in critical but stable condition. Police say three other people at the scene of the shooting were not injured. No arrests have been reported.

