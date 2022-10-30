ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County investigators have identified a 17-year-old who died early Saturday morning in a crash in Sappington.

According to a county police spokesperson, the crash happened just before 1:20 a.m. near the intersection of Gravois Road and Cinnabar Drive.

A Lexus sedan was speeding eastbound on Gravois when it left the roadway and struck a utility pole, police said.

Six people were in the Lexus at the time of the crash. The driver was uninjured. One passenger was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Another passenger was treated at a hospital for minor injuries and released.

Police said Quintyn Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not say if any of the occupants were wearing seatbelts.