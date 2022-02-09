Police identify 19-year-old shot, killed in Maplewood

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. — Police have released more details about Tuesday’s deadly shooting in Maplewood, the city’s first in over a decade.

The victim was identified as 19-year-old Jakobe Bass. Police said Bass was found lying in an alley behind the Maplewood Heights Apartments off Bellevue Ave around 4:30 p.m. He had multiple gunshots wounds and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

“I just knew that it was something bad,” said witness Chris Foliaf, who lives at the Maplewood Heights Apartments.

Police searching for a maroon van connected to Maplewood’s first shooting homicide in over a decade.

Foliaf said he heard the gunshots from his open window.



“I didn’t hear anybody scream and yell. I didn’t hear the band speed off all I heard was eight shots just out of the blue,” he said.

This happened just blocks away from the main strip of Maplewood’s downtown area. Police have not had any shooting-related homicides in the city since 2010.

“This is very uncommon for this area. Generally a quiet area in this part of Maplewood,” said the city’s acting police chief Matt Nighbor.

Surveillance video showed a maroon Toyota Sienne XE leaving the scene. Foliaf said at least two males were in the van.



“He was either wearing a black sweatshirt, I even noticed a hoodie. It was the scariest. I get goosebumps thinking about it,” Foliaf said.

Detectives with the Maplewood Police Department said they are working with neighboring jurisdictions and following up on multiple leads at this time. Foliaf said he’s heartbroken to know the victim was so young.



“It makes me so sad,” said Foliaf. “I mean because I saw a picture of him, and he looked like a wonderful kid. I feel so sorry for the parents.”

Police are asking for anyone with information to call the Maplewood crime tip line at 314-781-3733.