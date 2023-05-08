ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public’s help to solve a quadruple shooting from over the weekend that claimed the life of two teenagers.

According to a police spokesperson, the shooting occurred just after 1:50 a.m. Sunday, in the 2100 block of Branch Street, located in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

Officers found one victim, an 18-year-old female, in the 1900 block of Agnes Street. A second victim, a 17-year-old female, was located inside a residence in the 2000 block of Agnes.

A third victim, identified as Aaliyah Gillom of Castle Point, was located lying on the ground in the 2100 block of Branch and pronounced dead at the scene. Gillom was 18. The fourth and final victim, identified as Asia Baker of Spanish Lake, was found dead in the 2000 block of Branch. Baker was 18.

The first two victims were taken to a local hospital and are listed in critical condition.

This incident was part of a violent weekend across the city, with at least 15 known shootings from Friday evening through Sunday at midnight. All told, five people were killed and 18 others injured.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the police department’s Homicide Division at 314-444-5371. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous or be eligible for a cash reward can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.