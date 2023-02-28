Crash scene. Picture taken at around 10 a.m. Sunday

ST. LOUIS – Investigators have identified four people who died in a St. Louis hit-and-run crash over the weekend.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has identified the victims as:

Bryanna Johnson, 18, of Vanita Park, Missouri

Anthony Robinson, 19, of Jennings, Missouri

Contrail McKinley, 20, of St. Louis

Richard Boyd, 19, of St. Louis

The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday, at the intersection of South Grand Avenue and the Forest Park Parkway, located in Midtown.

Police claim a 2004 Chevy Impala was driving southbound on Grand Avenue, ran a stoplight, went into the northbound lanes, and hit a 2021 Chevy Tahoe in the intersection. The SUV drove off the South Grand overpass onto Forest Park Parkway. The Tahoe landed upside down.

The driver of the Chevy Impala fled the scene. No new suspect information has been released as of Tuesday.

There were eight people in the Tahoe. One woman and three men died in the crash. Three teens, an 18-year-old man, 19-year-old man, and 18-year-old woman, were also injured. They were transported to a nearby hospital and said to be in critical condition. The driver, a 19-year-old man, was also taken to a hospital in critical condition.

KIPP St. Louis High School released the following on Bryanna Dentman-Johnson, a senior who died in the crash:

“On behalf of the entire KIPP St. Louis team and family, we extend our heartfelt sympathies to Bryanna’s mother, Ms. Stephanie Boyd, her family, teachers, classmates and friends.

Bryanna Dentman-Johnson would have graduated with the class of 2023 this May. After graduation she had dreams of pursuing a degree in Fashion Design and was already admitted to Lindenwood University, Lincoln University and Harris Stowe State-University. KIPP St. Louis High School plans to award her mother an honorary diploma in Bryanna’s memory.

Bryanna will be remembered for her thoughtful, calm and positive presence. She always had a smile on her face, loved to express herself through fashion and was a support for her peers.”