Police identify driver who rammed SUV killing detective, injuring another

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County Police have identified the driver who struck a police SUV yesterday, killing Detective Antonio Valentine and injuring another detective.

Police say 33-year-old Alfred Mayes was driving the stolen Jetta.

The county’s Drug Unit was conducting an investigation yesterday afternoon. Police say detectives tried to stop the Jetta but the driver didn’t comply. Police say the vehicle took off westbound on Chambers Road at a high rate of speed.

Valentine and another detective responded to the scene in an unmarked police Dodge Caravan. Moments later, at around 2:10 p.m., the Jetta crossed the center lane of traffic near the intersection of Crete Drive and struck the police SUV.

There was another detective in the vehicle with Valentine. Valentine was rushed from the scene to Barnes Jewish Hospital where he died from his injuries. The other detective, who was not identified, was treated and released from the hospital.

The Jetta was reported stolen in October. Mayes was the only person in the vehicle. He was taken to an area hospital where he also died of his injuries.

Authorities are still investigating the crash and encourage anyone with information to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIP(8477).