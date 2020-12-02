Police identify I-170 shooting victim as Bridgeton woman

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Investigators have identified a woman who was shot dead Monday afternoon while driving on Interstate 170 in Olivette.

According to Captain Jon Romas, a spokesman for the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, police responded to reports of a fatal shooting around 3 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-170 near the Olive Boulevard exit in Olivette.

Police found the victim, Kristen Whitted of Bridgeton, in an SUV with a gunshot wound to her upper torso. Whitted was rushed to a hospital where she later died. She was 46.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was then called in to assist with the investigation.

Romas said authorities learned two vehicles were speeding down the interstate exchanging gunfire prior to Whitted being shot.

The gunfire may have begun even north of Page, one investigator said. Whitted appears to be an innocent victim.

The incident shut down the southbound lanes on the interstate for nearly four hours. The southbound lanes reopened as rush hour calmed down just before 7 p.m. Monday.

Whitted’s family provided the following statement about her death:

Kristen always strived for more knowledge, wanting to know more about everything. Never

settling on just the surface of a situation. She always got the most out of everything. It showed in

her job and her cooking. She never stopped and never settled. Always moving and taking others

along with her, it made it easy to open up to her. She was always available and gave an ear to

all. Whitted family statement

Anyone who may have been traveling on southbound I-170 between Page Blvd. and I-64

around the time of Monday’s shooting who may have witnessed any part of this incident or saw vehicles driving recklessly is to contact the Greater St. Louis Major Case Squad at 314-645-3000. If you’d like to remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000, you can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).