ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Authorities have released the name of a 15-year-old girl who was shot and killed over the weekend in St. Charles.

According to Lt. Thomas Wilkison, a spokesman for the St. Charles Police Department, Lydia Elking of Lake St. Louis died Saturday night at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

St. Charles officers were called to the hospital just before 8:50 p.m.

Two teenagers, Elking and a 17-year-old boy, arrived at the hospital after being shot at, Wilkison said. Elking suffered a gunshot wound to her chest, and the boy drove her to the hospital to report the shooting.

Wilkison claims the 17-year-old told detectives they’d been asked to meet two people in the area of Oak Avenue and Perry Street. The reason for the meeting has yet to be determined.

When the 17-year-old and Elking arrived in the area, the two individuals who requested the meet-up approached them on foot, pulled out a handgun, and announced a robbery. One of the armed assailants shot into the car, striking Elking in her chest.

St. Charles homicide detectives canvassed the area from Saturday night to Sunday with the help of the community, and identified two teenagers as persons of interest.

“… St. Charles detectives located a 16-year-old white teenager and a 17-year-old black teenager in St. Louis County. Those two were taken into custody,” Wilkinson said. “During the investigation, a nine millimeter Smith and Wesson handgun believed to have been the handgun used in this murder was located and seized from a house here in St. Charles.”

The boys have been charged in St. Charles County Family Court with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, and armed criminal action. Their names have not been released. Wilkinson said that the suspects are being kept in a juvenile detention center until the case moves forward.