JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri's 7-day rolling average for COVID cases has dropped 39 percent from its all-time high exactly one month ago.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the state has recorded 365,186 cumulative cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 2,072 positive cases—and 4,937 total deaths as of Sunday, Dec. 20. That’s a case-fatality rate of 1.35 percent.