Police identify man shot and killed after firing at officers in Ferguson

FERGUSON, Mo. – St. Louis County Police have released the name of the man shot and killed by a county police officer. The department says Jeremi Moore, 35, died in the shooting.

The shooting happened Sunday night on Tiffin Avenue in Ferguson.

The St. Louis County Police department was called to help Ferguson police after shots were fired at one of their officers. The Ferguson officers were responding to a call for service for a flourishing of a weapon near Carson Road.

Officers set up a perimeter and found Moore on Tiffin Avenue. Police say Moore began firing at officers who returned fire, striking Moore.

Investigators say at least one of the fired cartridge casings at the scene was fired from the handgun recovered from Moore.

The St. Louis County Police Officers involved are 33 years of age with 9 years of law enforcement experience and 29 years of age with 7 years of law enforcement experience. The North County Police Cooperative Officers involved are 26 years of age with 2 years of law enforcement experience and 40 years of age with 16 years of law enforcement experience.