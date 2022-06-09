ST. LOUIS — Police have identified the man who was shot and killed outside of a fast-food restaurant earlier this week in St. Louis.

The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Hampton Avenue at about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday. Officers found the victim, identified as 23-year-old Kevyn Henderson, lying against the wall of the restaurant. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the 19-year-old suspect was still holding a firearm near the victim when officers arrived. The suspect was arrested, but police have not released his name.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Division is handling the investigation.