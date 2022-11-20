O’FALLON, Mo. – Authorities have identified the man who police shot and killed during a standoff Saturday in O’Fallon, Missouri.

According to Lt. Tom Wilkison, a spokesman for the St. Charles Police Department, officers from multiple agencies responded to a call in Longfellow Circle, an O’Fallon subdivision, for a reported domestic assault and mental health crisis.

Police claim a 32-year-old got into an argument with his parents, fired shots, and then barricaded himself in the home after his parents fled.

Wilkison said there was a “heightened sense of security” among the officers who responded.

“The officers were able to establish contact and did have some dialogue with the individual, but the individual ultimately came out of the residence and exchanged gunfire with officers on the scene,” he said.

The deceased has been identified as Taylor Shomaker of St. Charles.

Wilkison said police have video of the incident from body-cameras. Detectives are also reaching out to neighbors to see if any nearby homes have security camera footage.

Five officers were involved in the shooting:

a 32-year-old St. Charles PD officer (10 years experience)

a 41-year-old St. Peter’s PD officer (18 years experience)

a 37-year-old O’Fallon PD officer (14 years experience)

a 31-year-old O’Fallon PD officer (10 years experience)

a 26-year-old O’Fallon PD officer (1 year experience)

Wilkison said the investigation is still ongoing.