Ex-boyfriend responsible for Christmas double murder in Spanish Lake, police say

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Investigators in St. Louis County identified a suspect wanted for the Christmas murder of a 28-year-old woman and her 2-year-old daughter.

According to Sgt. Benjamin Granda, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, officers were called to the 1500 block of Lakeside Lane around 7 p.m. to conduct a welfare check at a home in Spanish Lake.

Police found the bodies of Charese Garvin and Alayah Butler, Garvin’s daughter.

After speaking with witnesses, police and prosecutors believe the two were shot and killed by Timothy Brown, Garvin’s ex-boyfriend.

Granda said police learned Brown had previously threatened that if he could not have Charese Garvin, then no one would.

On Monday, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Brown with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action.

Brown is not in custody. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

When he’s taken into custody, prosecutors say he’ll be held on a $1 million cash-only bond.

Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts is asked to contact St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS as soon as possible.