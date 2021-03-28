Police identify suspect in University City shooting

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – Authorities in University City are asking for the public’s help in locating a 23-year-old man wanted for shooting somebody last Friday evening.

According to a University City Police spokesperson, the shooting happened around 11:05 p.m. in the 8500 block of Olive Boulevard.

Police found the victim with a single gunshot to his upper body. He was taken to a local hospital and said to be in critical condition.

On Sunday, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued at-large warrants against Traivon Jones, charging him with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information on Jones’ whereabouts is asked to call the University City Police Department at 314-725-2211 (ext. 8010) or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

Traivon Jones