WASHINGTON, Mo. – Police have now identified four suspects involved in an ATM break-in early Monday morning.

According to a spokesperson for the Washington Police Department, one person is in custody due to having warrants from other departments. However, they are working to charge all four suspects with the theft.

The money stolen from the Bank of Franklin County on 8th Street has been recovered.

The investigation is still ongoing. FOX 2 will give updates as more information becomes available.