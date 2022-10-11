ST. LOUIS – Police identified a toddler who fatally shot himself in south St. Louis, one day after the tragic incident.

Investigators say Isreal Whirley, a 2-year-old boy, died after he shot himself.

The incident happened at around 1 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of an AutoZone located in the 3600 block of South Kingshighway. Police said the toddler was taken to the hospital by his parents, but he later died from his injuries.

Based on preliminary findings, investigators say Whirley was inside a parked vehicle with his mother when he was able to access a firearm and shoot himself. The firearm was found unsecured between the driver’s seat and the center counsel.

Police say Whirley’s father was taken into custody without claiming ownership to the firearm. He is accused of leaving it unsecure.

The Child Abuse Unit of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation.